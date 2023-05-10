TikTok is a social network that is characterized by the wide diversity of content that can be viewed within it, this time the clip of a mason turned viral after learning that it was a worker blind He was working on a construction site.

As reported in the tik tok clip he blind bricklayer was captured in the municipality of Tlaxcala, which immediately became viral provoking a series of applause and recognition from users in the comments of the video.

Internet users of social networks who have already seen the TikTok where it shows the blind bricklayer working in construction, they celebrate and recognize his attitude and above all, his ability and desire “to get ahead” for which many users have requested support to contact him.

Identified as Alexander, the viral tiktok mason He is shown loading buckets of gravel to a mixing top as part of his daily activities within his construction job.

He video from tik tok It was recorded by one of the classmates construction worker and it is in the narration where he assures that Alejandro is blind but “his great fighting spirit makes him work like anyone else”, he also comments that the way he is guided to work is through touch and sound to be able to move materials from one place to another.