Whoopi Goldberg is an iconic actress and comedian, famous for her role in ‘Ghost’, which earned her a coveted Oscar, as well as her outstanding performance in hits such as ‘Change of habit’ and more. However, his ‘Achilles heel’ has always been his explosive statements, which have led him to a lot of trouble.

On this occasion he has destroyed the ‘millennials’ generation (people between 22 and 38 years old) by ensuring that they seek to work only four hours a day. What happened? Look at this note.

What did Whoopi Golberg say about millennials?

The 67-year-old actress is currently a panelist on the American show ‘The View’, where she made some explosive statements. According to Whoopi Golberg, millennials seek to work only four hours a day, which triggered a new media scandal.

“We had to work our butts off. It wasn’t easy for us either, we didn’t have what you have now,” the comedian said on national television. “Sorry, every generation comes and wants to do better than their parents. But I’m sorry, if you only want to work four hours, it’s going to be harder to get a house. I’m sorry to everyone who feels bad about this, but we broke our butts, because we didn’t have the option to go back.”he added forcefully.

Following Whoopi Golberg’s comment, her co-host, Alyssa Farah, confronted her. Photo: Notinerd.

Why did Whoopi Golberg react that way about millennials?

Goldberg’s reaction was triggered when his driving partner, Alyssa Farahspoke about the difficulties that younger generations face in purchasing a home and starting a family.

“Most of my friends have not married because they cannot support a family. I know very few who have their own home”said Farah, 34, who decided to respond to the actress after feeling touched by her comment.

“You (the boomers) gave us the housing crisis. My generation is the generation of the housing crisis, the financial crisis, the 9-11 attack; we have been at war since I was born”the co-host defended herself, prompting a sharp response from Goldberg.

“Did you know? People learn it, do what they should and get up. This is what you have to do. It’s called being a good citizen.”said the comedian.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3yPzmVkn7E&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fnotinerd.com%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

