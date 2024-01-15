These are the locations where the most traffic accidents occur, according to the 2022 figures.

Of course you don't think about it, but every time you get in the car you take a risk. It is to be hoped that other motorists know the traffic rules a little and do not drive like crazy. This way everyone gets from A to B safely.

Traffic accidents 2022

That's the theory. In practice, things go wrong every day. In some places more often than others. At Independer they have mapped out where things are going wrong based on 2022 figures based on figures from the police and Rijkswaterstaat. The number of accidents increased, and it is therefore expected that the figures will not improve before 2023.

In 2022 there were no fewer than 122,000 traffic accidents. That's over 334 accidents PER DAY! There are the necessary developments at local level. For example, the number of accidents increased in Zeeland (+10.9%) and North Brabant (+10.4%). The same goes for the provinces of North Holland (+8.5%) and South Holland (+7.5%). In Flevoland the number of accidents actually decreased by -0.8%.

If we zoom in locally, it is best to avoid the municipality of Asten in North Brabant. The number of troublemakers increased enormously. While things went wrong 89 times in 2021, in 2022 the number of accidents in Brabant municipalities rose to 163. An increase of no less than 83.1%. Other Brabant municipalities are not doing much better: 77.2% more accidents occurred in Cranendonck and 64.1% more accidents in Hilvarenbeek. In short, things go wrong (more often) in North Brabant. Let's not just bully the people of Brabant, Kapelle in Zeeland is not getting away without any problems either, with 44.4% more accidents.

Traditionally, cities are also places where many accidents occur. Logically, there is a lot of traffic: from pedestrians to cyclists and from cars to a tram. More traffic means more accidents. An increase was seen in the major cities. In Amsterdam there were 662 more traffic accidents in 2022, in Rotterdam 413 and in The Hague 380.

Top 10: most unsafe municipality per province

On to the most unsafe municipality per province. You can check out the top 10 below. So, after this message you won't want to get in the car anymore. So scary. Just kidding of course, but pay attention along the way! An accident is in a small corner.

Ouder-Amstel (North Holland) – 31.3 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Midden-Delfland (South Holland) – 26.2 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Oirschot (North Brabant) -16.8 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Eemnes (Utrecht) – 13.8 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Hattem (Gelderland) – 11.1 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Noord-Beveland (Zeeland) – 10.3 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Venlo (Limburg) – 9.8 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Midden-Drenthe (Drenthe) – 7.8 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Noordoostpolder (Flevoland) -7.6 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Smallingerland (Friesland) – 6.6 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants Groningen (Groningen) – 6.6 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants

Where are you still safe?!

Fortunately, the country is not full of trouble makers. On Vlieland you are in good hands with only 1.7 traffic accidents per 1,000 inhabitants. If you prefer to live less secluded, then Krimpen aan den IJssel (2.2) and Scherpenzeel in Gelderland (2.4) are not bad. Use it to your advantage.

