Wie diese sind auch die Restaurants dem Lauf der Welt unterworfen. Sie wandeln sich. Wie es dieser Tage ums „Einstein“ steht, zeigt ein Besuch am Donnerstagmittag. Treffen mit einem Informanten.

„Dorthin geht, wer gesehen werden will“

Schon einen Tag zuvor hatte eine Blitzumfrage der F.A.S. unter als besonders gut vernetzt geltenden Bundestagsabgeordneten ergeben, dass diese durchaus mit gemischten Gefühlen auf das Lokal blicken. Auf die Frage, ob er gelegentlich dorthin gehe, antwortete der CDU-Außenpolitiker Roderich Kiesewetter: „Dorthin geht, wer gesehen werden will und schauen will, wer dort ist. Ich gehe dort nur hin, wenn es sich nicht vermeiden lässt.“ Er selbst organisiere dort keine Termine.

Postcard in the "Einstein".

The vice-chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, Dirk Wiese, was similarly distant: “The coffee there is good. But otherwise not really my thing. Too much seeing and being seen.” Green Party member Till Steffen is on vacation, but his equally well-connected employee informed him that the boss does not go there. “Too far. It takes too much time.”

The verdict of FDP finance politician Frank Schäffler sounded quite different. Objectively speaking, he doesn’t have any more time than Steffen, namely 24 hours a day, but he obviously divides it up differently: “I’m always at the Einstein. Everyone knows the Einstein, it’s within walking distance of my office and it has good Austrian cuisine.”

This can be confirmed by anyone who orders the Viennese fried chicken, which is served in style on a cloth napkin; a side dish of potato salad. The informant chooses mushroom goulash with napkin dumplings, with extra fries. The fried chicken is brought to the table extremely hot, which, as with everything that is breaded, is half the battle. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside – most of the guests quickly recoup the 32 euros that it costs.

At the next table, a group of six cheerful business people are celebrating a business deal; it is half past twelve when the first glasses of sparkling wine clink. Otherwise, the “Einstein” is much emptier than usual. The political scene is on summer break, and many tables remain empty.