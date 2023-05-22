Thanks to Keyless-Go, modern cars no longer need a traditional key. However, every car has a hidden spare key in case something goes wrong with your remote. But where do you find it and where do you put it?

With modern cars, a classic car key is no longer necessary. ‘Keyless Go’ is called the system that automatically unlocks your door when the ‘key’ is near. It also does not have to be taken out of your pocket to start. Instead of a key, drivers only receive a radio remote control or – as is the case with Tesla, for example – they can easily open their car with their smartphone.

The beard of the key pops out

But what if the remote control battery runs out or is faulty? Call Roadside Assistance? That is always possible, because manufacturers have ‘hidden’ a spare key with which you can still unlock and start the car. Exactly where this ‘secret key’ is hidden differs from model to model. Usually there is a button on your remote control. If you press this and pull elsewhere, the key’s ‘beard’ will appear as if by magic. The manual tells you exactly how you can conjure up this emergency key. See also Thermal bathing resort reveals 2000-year-old treasures to researchers

Remove cover first

The next problem, however, is how do you get the door open? Because even the lock in the door handle has long been deleted by manufacturers. Or at least: It is no longer visible. It’s still there, just hidden behind a cover. To be able to open the door with the emergency key, this cover must first be removed. This works differently per car, depending on the manufacturer. Exactly how this works is also stated in the manual, but in many cases it works more or less as in the video below.

Car alarm goes off often

When you turn the key in the lock and open the door, there is a good chance that the car alarm will go off. This happens when there is still some power in the battery. Switching on or starting the car will stop the alarm. The spare key cannot be used for this. The car must be started with the start/stop button. In some cases, the remote control must be held against the side of the steering wheel, where the ignition lock once was. See also Fame singer Irene Cara (63) passed away