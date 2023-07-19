We are almost a year away from the release of one of the latest PlayStation hits, God of War Ragnaroka title that was considered among the best in 2022, although in the end he was defeated by neither more nor less than Elden Ring. However, fans are already thinking about the future of the franchise, including the location to which the god of war will travel this time with his relatives.

Through a channel known as jorraptora most interesting theory has been exposed, given that you can meet the character of tyreven though he is doing Yoga-style relaxation postures, and what really stands out is the fact that it is a type of concentration widely used in Japan. implying that Kratos you can enter the feudal age of Asia complete with iconic dragons.

Here you can check it:

It is worth mentioning that the new destination of Kratos It could be a totally different place, since these are theories shared through the network, it is not even known if there will really be a return with this version as is. And we must not forget that one of the main producers of the saga, Corey Barlogmentions that at the moment he does not want to continue with the franchise, so it could take time.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok is available for ps4 and ps5.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: