Johannes Nuss

Flights for less than 500 euros to Southeast Asia are a thing of the past, because after Corona flight prices are exploding. On average, consumers have to pay almost 20 percent more for the 2023 summer vacation.

Bremen – After the pandemic is before vacation. Since Corona is officially no longer a pandemic, many consumers have been going on vacation again. The dream of white beaches and a turquoise-blue sea increases the longing of Germans for the coming summer. Yes, the 2023 vacation could be really expensive if a trip by plane is planned. Because international flight prices are currently rising to astronomical heights. Will the average consumer soon no longer be able to afford vacations?

International airfares are skyrocketing: It’s getting particularly expensive here

Like the comparison portal Check24 found out in an evaluation of booked flights that the prices for flight tickets to the 30 most popular destinations in the summer holidays have risen by around 17 percent – compared to 2022. Flight prices had already skyrocketed last year. First the newspapers had Funk media group reported about it.

It doesn’t matter whether the holiday destination is Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey or even overseas: When looking at the flight prices for the summer holiday 2023, it is noticeable that it is extremely expensive this year. If you want to travel to Thailand, for example, and book a flight to Bangkok in the capital, you have to be loud this year Check24 put more than 50 percent more on the table than was the case in the past.

Prices for long-haul flights are exploding: flights to Bangkok will cost over 50 percent more in 2023 than in 2022

Means: For less than 1000 euros it is almost impossible to get a flight to the hub to Southeast Asia. In previous years it had due to the popularity of Bangkok – where strict entry regulations prevailed during Corona – there have also been sales to Southeast Asia with flight prices of less than 400 euros from time to time. These backpacker dreams should have ended for now. Prices had already risen to over 700 euros in 2022, and now by more than 50 percent. It will be cheaper if you want to go on vacation to Las Vegas. For a long-haul flight there, the prices are loud Check24 fell by 6.1 percent to around 718 euros on average.

However, it is not only for long-haul flights that flight prices have increased just in time for the 2023 summer vacation. For example, if you want to fly to Rome to see the Spanish Steps in Italy, you have to pay a whopping 44.2 percent more this year, reports Check24. Accordingly, a flight to Rome this summer will cost an average of around 235 euros.

International flight prices are exploding: comparison portal recommends maximum flexibility with data

But flight prices to Barcelona in Spain have also gone up, by an average of 38.7 percent to 258 euros. If you want to fly to Lisbon, you have to shell out almost 30 percent more this year and lose around 341 euros. If you go to the holiday resort of Faro, a flight ticket costs around 348 euros, which is 10.5 percent more than last year. After Athens, prices rose by around a quarter to 349 euros, after Crete 419 euros are due – 22.5 percent more than in 2022.

“The increased prices for flight tickets are due to higher demand and increased operating costs of the airlines,” explains Christian Meier, Managing Director for the Flight division at the comparison portal Check24. If you want to go on vacation relatively cheaply despite the rise in flight prices, Meier recommends maximum flexibility with the dates, then you can still save money this year – for example on city trips. Also one Holiday destination away from mass tourism promises to be easy on the wallet in 2023. (jon)