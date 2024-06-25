a great metropolis full of buildings and luxuries, However, it’s not always like that. A TikTok user, Anabel Reyes, uploaded a video that went viral, in which he compared the city he imagined and where he ended up living. Many people who immigrate to the United States believe that they will live in, However, it’s not always like that. A TikTok user, Anabel Reyes, uploaded a video that went viral,

In the foreground of the video, the center of a large city is shown with tall, glazed and luxurious buildings with the inscription “Where I imagined I would live”. Then, he moves on to an image of what is now his current home, in Conroe, Texas, a rural town on the outskirts of the large metropolises and with the inscription “Where I actually live”.

The woman took it with humor and several users commented that they would like to live there. One even wrote: “It’s much better away from all the noise, cooler”. Another comment stated that “It is nicer to live far from the center“, to which the user responded: “The truth is, yes” and that it was even as hot as in the city.

Finally, a native of Houston He assured in the comments that “I lived there my whole life and I prefer it to where I am now.”; to which the creator of the video commented: “It’s really hot in the city, I prefer the outskirts.”

Does the American dream still exist? Hispanics respond



Many migrants ask themselves this, because things have changed lately in the United States. A TikTok account called The Hispanic Community assured that this no longer exists, since In recent years this belief has increased due to the lack of good jobs. To justify this, they pointed out: “The United States is not the same, the economy is in recession, they have let many in, so labor has become very cheap.”

Finally, the same account uploaded another video showing what the hard routine of a Latino living in the United States was like, explaining that The daily life of a migrant worker is much more difficult than it seemsbecause their daily activities revolve around work and not leisure moments.