The football season is now finally over and so the players in the premier league are enjoying a well-deserved holiday. On Friday, August 11, the ball will roll again on the Dutch fields. The overview below shows when the clubs start their preparation and which exhibition matches they finish.
Ajax
First workout: June 29
Exhibition matches: Shakhtar Donetsk (July 18), RSC Anderlecht (July 22), FC Augsburg (July 29), Borussia Dortmund (August 6)
Training Camp: July 24 to July 29 in Herzogenaurach
Almere City
First workout: July 12
Exhibition matches: not yet known
AZ
First workout: June 30th
Exhibition matches: Lech Poznan (July 15), Club Brugge (July 22)
Excelsior
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Jong Shakhtar Donetsk (July 8), FC Luzern (July 15), NAC Breda (July 22), Heracles (July 28), Zulte Waregem (August 5)
Feyenoord
First workout: July 4
Training Camp: July 17-22 in Austria, Saalfelden (matches not yet known there)
Exhibition matches: PEC Zwolle (July 8), Club Brugge (July 12), Union Sint-Gillis (July 15), Villarreal (July 27) and Benfica (July 30)
Fortuna Sittard
First workout: July 1st
Exhibition matches: FC Eindhoven (July 8), Millwall (July 29)
Go Ahead Eagles
First workout: July 2nd
Exhibition matches: PAOK Saloniki (July 8), Borussia Dortmund under 23 (July 29), nnb (August 5).
Heerenveen
First workout: July 1st
Exhibition matches: FC Wolvega (July 3), Gaasterland/Sleat Region combination (July 6), Kickers Emden (July 9), Westerlo (July 12), OFI Crete (July 20), Huddersfield Town (July 29)
Heracles:
First workout: July 2nd
Exhibition matches: Almelo selection (July 8), Preussen Münster (14), Cambuur (July 22), FC Emmen (July 25), Excelsior (July 28), Open Day (July 30), FC Volendam (August 5)
Training Camp: July 10 to 15 in Billerbeck (Germany)
NEC
First workout: June 30th
Exhibition matches: DIO 30 (July 8), RKC Waalwijk (July 15), Altrincham (July 22)
PEC Zwolle
First workout: June 27
Exhibition matches: VV Berkum (7 July), Feyenoord (8 July), Westerlo (11 July), Sparta (14 July), Emmen (22 July), Venezia (29 July), FC Groningen (5 August)
Training Camp: July 17 to July 22 in Epe
PSV
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Sint-Truiden (July 8), Blau-Weiss Linz (July 15), FC Augsburg (July 22), FC Eindhoven (July 26), Nottingham Forest (July 30)
Training Camp: July 13 to July 23 in Windischgarsten (Austria)
RKC Waalwijk
First workout: June 28
Exhibition matches: Regional team in Baardwijk (1 July), KV Kortrijk (8 July at Baardwijk), NEC (15 July at Baardwijk), NAC (19 July)
Training Camp: July 22 to 27 in Germany, location still unknown (including exhibition game against SC Paderborn).
Sparta
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Bergambacht (July 7), PEC Zwolle (July 14), Zulte Waregem (July 22), Willem II (July 29), family day, opponent still unknown (August 5).
FC Twente
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Red Black (July 8), Odense BK (July 15)
FC Utrecht
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: Regional team Amersfoort (July 7), Espanyol (August 5)
Vitesse
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: VV Duno (July 8 in Doorwerth)
FC Volendam
First workout: 3 July
Exhibition matches: SVZW (July 8), KAA Gent (July 15), PAS Lamia (July 29), Alanyaspor (August 1), Heracles (August 5)
Training Camp: July 10 to July 15 in Renesse
