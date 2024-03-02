In addition to the electric hatchbacks from Opel, Fiat, Abarth, Citroën and Peugeot, you will soon be able to buy another small EV from Stellantis. Lancia is preparing for the rebirth of the brand with the new Ypsilon, first of all in its own country. The first countries outside the Italian borders where you can buy a new Lancia are the Netherlands and Belgium. We asked parent company Stellantis why we are receiving this honor and what we will pay for the Ypsilon.

70 new Lancia dealers should open in Europe in the first half of this year. Ten of these will be in Belgium and six in the Netherlands. Why are these sixteen dealers allowed to be the first to sell the car? “The Netherlands has a large fan base, the brand is still popular,” the Stellantis spokesperson tells Top Gear Netherlands. 'In addition, electric driving is already at a further stage here than in other markets.' In addition, many Italians live in Belgium.

When will the Lancia Ypsilon come to the Netherlands and Belgium?

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date that you can circle on the calendar in the smallest room of your house. Dutch and Belgians therefore have to be patient with their orders. The new Ypsilon will be available at Dutch dealers sometime around the middle of this year. You can do that in Zwolle (the first to open its doors), Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Eindhoven.

What do you pay for the Lancia Ypsilon in the Netherlands and Belgium?

As with the release date, Stellantis does not yet reveal the exact price of the Ypsilon. We do get a good indication. 'It's a premium car, so in all likelihood it will be slightly above the Peugeot [e-208] positioned,” the spokesperson said. That car costs at least 36,470 euros in the Netherlands and 35,815 euros in Belgium. It is expected that the price of the Ypsilon will remain below 40,000 euros. That would mean that he falls well within the SEPP scheme. In Belgium too, the subsidy on the basic car should be fine; there, an EV must cost less than 40,000 euros to qualify for a purchase premium of 5,000 euros.