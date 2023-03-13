Porsche is announcing the annual figures for 2022 today. In a more than 400-page report, the company tells how well business is going. What you want to know about that report: the Porsche group earned 1.5 billion euros more last year than in 2021. The total profit is 6.8 billion. In addition, Porsche boss Oliver Blume confirms that there will be an electric Porsche Cayenne, Macan and 718.

It has been in the air for a while that Porsche will soon want to electrify these models. Porsche already showed some prototype images of the electric Macan. Blume also said earlier that an electric Cayman and Boxster are coming. We didn’t know that about the Cayenne yet. The Macan should come first, sometime next year. The following year it is the turn of the 718, after which the electric Cayenne appears.

New Porsche SUV

In addition, Porsche announces that there will be an SUV that will be positioned above the Cayenne. This large EV comes in response to profitable markets, such as China and the United States, according to Porsche. Blume says the new SUV is “designed for high performance and autonomous driving features with a typical Porsche silhouette, along with a completely new in-car experience.”

The big absentee is the Porsche 911. An electric version of it will not come this decade. There must be a hybrid 911 before 2030. Thanks to these new models, sales in 2030 should consist of at least 80 percent electric models. In addition to the electric cars, there will also be more special, limited versions and Porsche Sonderwunsch is expanding.

Despite all the electric goals with the Cayenne, Macan and 718, Porsche still believes in efuels. According to Blume, this type of fuel “plays a useful usable role for a large number of existing cars and niche segments.” According to him, synthetic fuels can be just as useful for ships and aircraft as they are for cars.