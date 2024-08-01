In rowing, the Netherlands will again have a chance at three medals on Thursday, after two podium places – gold and silver – were already achieved on Wednesday. There are three finals within the time frame of one hour.

At 11:18 it is the turn of the women’s double sculls and shortly after, at 11:30, it is the turn of the men. The last final with Dutch input is at 11:50, the women’s four without. For the finals, Karolien Florijn and Simon van Dorp can qualify for the final of the skiff. Both are considered medal candidates in the individual discipline.

In the judo tournament, Michael Korrel (up to 100 kilograms) and Guusje Steenhuis (up to 78 kilograms) will be on the mat on Thursday morning. The finals will be later in the day at 16:00. Below is an overview of the other highlights of the seventh day at the Olympic Games in Paris. (ANP)