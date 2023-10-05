One of the great benefits of being a worker in the formal sector in Mexico is being able to count on the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT), body through which Mexican employees registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) they can access credit to buy or remodel a home.

Thus, if you are a worker in the formal sector in Mexico registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), then we will tell you what was recently approved by the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) in case you want to acquire or remodel a home and have previously acquired a loan from the Institute to buy or make improvements to your home.

In this sense, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) announced that it recently made the decision to eliminates the restrictions that prevented workers from requesting more than one housing financing directly with the Institute.

However, it should be emphasized that in order for employees in Mexico’s formal sector to be able to request more loans to buy or remodel their home, they would have to have settled the previous loan.

This is NEW from Infonavit if you want to buy or remodel your home/Photo: Freepik

“Now the beneficiaries with an active employment relationship will be able to obtain the number of credits they require, for whatever they need, as long as they have finished paying the previous credit,” the organization detailed in a statement from INFONAVIT.

This is NEW from Infonavit if you want to buy or remodel your home/Photo: screenshot

“The only products that are not considered in the subsequent credits are infonavit account + bank credit and MejOraSI, since they are aimed at independent workers without an active employment relationship with INFONAVIT,” the document indicates.

In this way, in order to access the program “Your second INFONAVIT credit”workers will have to comply with the following:

*Have settled the previous credit

*Not having had penalties during the validity of the previous credit

*Have a balance in the housing subaccount

*Maximum age of 70 years for men and 75 years for women

*The maximum INFONAVIT credit discount may not be greater than 20% of the monthly salary.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.