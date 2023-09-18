Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

The corona vaccines have been adapted to the current Covid-19 variants – and are now being used in practices. The most important information at a glance.

Berlin – The time has come: newly adapted vaccines against the coronavirus are coming into practices. Although the pandemic has been declared over, experts still expect corona waves in the fall and winter. That’s why high-risk patients are recommended to receive a booster vaccination – ideally in the fall.

Corona vaccination: Vaccines have been adapted to variants – in practices from September 18th

From Monday (September 18th), the vaccines adapted to the Corona variant – for people aged twelve and over – will be available in practices. These are preparations that are adapted to the omicron subline XBB.1.5. The adapted vaccine for small children will be delivered for the first time from September 25th, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians announced. From October 2nd, the preparation will be available for children between the ages of five and eleven.

14 million doses of the Biontech preparation are expected in the coming weeks. In addition, there is the adapted vaccine from the US manufacturer Moderna, which was only approved for Europe on Friday. The new vaccine from the manufacturer Novavax is also in the starting blocks.

Stiko vaccination recommendation for corona vaccination: People with previous illnesses and people aged 60 and over

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) currently recommends booster vaccinations for particularly vulnerable groups. This includes, among other things, people with certain previous illnesses from six months of age and people over 60 years of age. Nursing and hospital staff as well as relatives of high-risk patients should also consider another corona vaccination. Vaccination is also considered the best protection against a severe course of infection and Long Covid disease.

The corona vaccines have been adapted to the current Covid-19 variants. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Matthews

Corona vaccination: Patients may have to pay in advance – reimbursed by health insurance companies

The right to a free vaccination is based on a guideline based on Stiko recommendations. If doctors consider a vaccination to be medically necessary, vaccinations are also possible at health insurance costs, according to a federal regulation. If necessary, patients receive a private bill that they can submit to the statutory health insurance company. The amount to be advanced in this case is estimated to be just under 35 euros, according to the Hesse Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians.

Corona situation: Increasing cases of infection – but no restrictions in sight

The number of registered respiratory diseases has been increasing for weeks, said the acting president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lars Schaade, at a press conference on Monday. Although the heavily mutated variant BA.2.86 (Pirola) has also arrived in Germany, the positive cases are primarily Covid-19 viruses of the XBB sublineages, it said.

According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, there will be a lot of corona infections again this fall. “But we are much better prepared,” he said. The reintroduction of restrictions is not necessary. (dpa/hk)