Have you ever thought about what happens to money when you forget that you have a bank account? Although it may seem strange, the truth is that, according to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), in 2021, the last year for which there is data, the ‘abandoned’ funds exceeded 32 million euros, of which almost 90% corresponded to cash balance deposited in accounts.

In these cases, what happens is that the money contained in said account becomes part of the State Assets, as stipulated by the regulations. «The General Administration of the State is responsible for the securities, money and other movable property deposited in the General Deposit Fund and in credit institutions, securities companies or agencies or any other financial entities, as well as the balances of current accounts, passbooks. savings or other similar instruments opened in these establishments, with respect to which no management has been carried out by the interested parties that implies the exercise of their property right within a period of twenty years.

However, you should know that banking entities are obliged to notify the owner, with a minimum period of three months before the end of the period, trying to contact him at the address that appears in their records, indicating what the address is. status of that account and the time remaining before it is considered abandoned.

After informing the owner of the account, if they can contact him, and once it has been verified that no movement has been made in said account for 20 years, they must communicate the assets under presumption of abandonment.

If, despite this, the amounts remain unclaimed by the owners or their heirs, the entities must submit a declaration of the assets presumed abandoned to the Ministry of Economy and Finance before the end of the first quarter of the following year. . It is precisely that body that is in charge of formally declaring the assets as abandoned. From that moment on, that money passes into the hands of the State.

What you should do to prevent your account from being ‘abandoned’



The OCU gives a series of recommendations that you must follow so that banking entities do not declare your account as abandoned and the balance becomes part of the State Assets.

1 – Notify the bank if you change your residence or telephone number so that if they have to notify you of any news they can easily locate you.

2- If you only receive through email or the entity’s mailbox, it is advisable that you print the information and save it, especially if you are the only person who has the keys.

3- Maintain an organized file where you collect information related to your accounts and investments. This measure is very useful in the case of inheritances.