Fortunately, a runaway car engine doesn’t happen very often – and that’s a good thing. An American Youtuber shows what can happen if a truck block is revving uncontrollably.

An engine runaway is usually caused by the suction of engine oil, for example due to a leak. In many cases this concerns diesel engines. The engine then runs on this engine oil and will not turn off, even if you remove the ignition key. The engine oil is then the fuel instead of the diesel and then the block can go completely crazy. In addition, low-speed diesel engines, for example, can also run more than 10,000 rpm.

Proof, among other things, that things can go wrong this Dutch video. A Volvo engine smoked a lot, until the block gave up the ghost. A American Youtuber decided last year to see what happens when an engine is running at full throttle. Eight minutes and a lot of smoke later it was over and out for the powertrain. The engine didn't explode, but it's clearly not something you want to experience. Also because parts from the interior of the engine were sometimes thrown meters away.

When it happens to you while driving, you should try to put the car in neutral and get out of the car as soon as possible. One way to shut down a runaway engine is to try, for example, to block the air intake with a rag or to stop the fuel supply. It is of course best to leave that to the fire brigade.

