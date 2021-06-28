For many of us, air travel is stressful, although emergencies are rare. With that said, we are aware that there are other serious conditions associated with window failures in an airplane, so we decided to find out what could happen if a window popped during flight.

If a window pops out during the flight you will hear a very loud noise due to the pressure change. Basically, the air pressure inside the cabin is higher than the pressure outside to enable people on board to breathe normally. For this reason, if a window breaks, the air inside will escape at high speeds, taking small items like phones or magazines (or sometimes larger things, like people) with it.

As with many emergencies, the most important rule is not to panic. Additionally, it is best to have your seat belt buckled at all times when you are seated. Once the oxygen masks fall off, put on one.

The crew will begin the emergency landing and the landing will be rapid to reduce risks to the passengers.