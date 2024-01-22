We didn't expect the Maybach EQS SUV to be a bargain, but the price is still shocking.

It has been said for years that EVs are expensive, but today we have an EV that is really expensive. Mercedes has put a price tag on their electric flagship. That's not a sedan, but an SUV. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV to be precise.

This decadent EV was presented to us last year. It is basically one EQS SUV, but with a very opulent interior and some gaudy Maybach style elements. It is also the fastest version of the EQS SUV, with 658 hp and 950 Nm of torque.

The Maybach EQS SUV has now appeared in the configurator, so we can finally tell you exactly how expensive this car is. The starting price is €216,780. If you thought the price wouldn't be too bad because it is an EV, you will be disappointed. This electric Maybach is simply more expensive than the Maybach S 580e, which does have BPM.

This also makes the Maybach EQS SUV one of the most expensive EVs. More expensive than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, for example. The only more expensive EVs that you can currently order in the Netherlands are the Lucid Air Dream Edition and the Rolls Royce Spectre.

€216,780 is the starting price, but of course you can make it even crazier. For example, if you check two-tone paint, you will be €21,172 further. As shown here – with two-tone paint, 22-inch rims and white nappa leather – it costs no less than €289,320.

Normally we always end an article about prices with a list of competitors, but this Maybach EQS SUV actually has no direct rivals. The only other über-luxury EV is the Rolls-Royce Spectre, but that is a completely different car. The Specter is a car to drive yourself, the Maybach a car to be driven.

For the sake of completeness, we will mention the price of the Rolls-Royce Specter: it costs at least €396,275. You always have boss above boss…

If you want to get started in the configurator yourself, you can now do so on the Mercedes website.

