Sciatica is a nerve pain that starts in the back and extends through the buttock to the leg. It is a collective term that can have many different causes. What should you do if you experience complaints? And more importantly: what can you do to prevent this? “People often say: something went wrong when I picked up a piece of paper from the ground or lifted a flower pot, but that is often the straw that breaks the camel's back,” says chiropractor Sten Hofstad.