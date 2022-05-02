If a new project changes the course of your life and forces you to change your scenery, you may need to sell your home. For this reason, the Tax Agency warns that it is true that you will receive profits from the sale of your home, but you will also have to pay some expenses. The process of selling a house entails a series of administrative procedures, among which is the rendering of accounts to the treasury once the operation has been carried out. This is the Personal Income Tax (IRPF), which corresponds to the Tax Agency and is calculated based on capital gains, regardless of the economic activity with which a person is benefiting. The Treasury collects that money in the following campaign of the Income Statement, and the amount to be paid will vary according to the benefits obtained the previous year, so it does not apply only to the sale of real estate, but to all economic activity.

For those who decide to change their life as they know it and wish to sell their home, they should know that according to the Treasury there are other taxes, in addition to personal income tax, that they will have to face. But the seller will not only have to pay this tax, but also the municipal capital gains tax (Iivtnu) and the Real Estate Tax (IBI). The Fotocasa portal collects what taxes must be paid when you decide to sell a home, how to calculate the amount and when each of them is applied.

personal income tax



Whenever a property is sold, whether it is a home, premises or garage, the person selling it must reflect a capital gain or loss in the statement, with some exceptions. These exceptions are if a reinvestment is made in a habitual residence; if the sale of the habitual residence is carried out by a person over 65 years of age; if the sale of the house is made by a person over 65 and the profit is used for a life annuity or in cases of dation in payment.

The capital gain is the economic benefit that the seller of the property obtains with the operation. To know how much it amounts to, you must first calculate the transfer value, the real amount that the seller has left at the end of the operation, after subtracting the expenses and taxes of the operation from the amount of the sale. It is important to know the amount that the now seller paid for the home at the time, plus the sum of the taxes and expenses of that operation, less the tax benefits and amortizations that he may have enjoyed. If the transmission is greater than the acquisition, it is considered that the seller has obtained a capital gain and therefore must pay taxes on them, applying the IRPF. Specifically, 19% is applied to the first 6,000 euros of profit; 21% between 6,000 and 50,000 euros of profit; 23% between 50,000 and 200,000 euros of profit and 26% on more than 200,000 euros of profit.

The municipal capital gain



The tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Land (Iivtnu), better known as municipal capital gains, is applied directly by the municipalities. This tax affects the land or soil. For its calculation it is necessary to look at values ​​such as the cadastral and the years that the owner has owned the home. Keep in mind that each municipality sets the percentages. The seller has 30 business days to pay said tax once the deed of sale has been signed.

There are two methods to calculate the amount of capital gains, the objective method, in which the cadastral value of the land is taken into account, the coefficient established by the city council based on the time that the seller has been the owner and a percentage determined by the city ​​hall itself. The real method takes into account the selling price of the home; the purchase price; the percentage of the cadastral value and a percentage determined by the town hall.

The IBI



The Real Estate Tax (IBI) is another municipal tax that is paid every year since the acquisition of the home. In the case of a sale, it is common for both the seller and the buyer to reach an agreement to share the payment of the tax.