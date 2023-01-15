One of the conditions to obtain the free Renfe Cercanías and Rodalies passes was to pay a deposit of 10 euros, and in the case of Media Distancia trains, 20 euros. This 100% discount on tickets and the 50% discount for Avant rail services, which was launched in 2022 to reduce the use of private vehicles and encourage transportation, expired on December 31. And since January the corresponding returns to customers have already been launched, as announced by the railway company.

Refund of the deposit



This measure included that, after 4 months after its launch, Renfe would return the deposit. Of course, for users to recover their money it is necessary that they have made a minimum of 16 trips and that the ticket has been validated. If you bought the season ticket with your credit card, you won’t have to do anything because Renfe will pay you the money from January 9.

In the event that you purchased the free subscription with cash, the procedure and date change. To recover your deposit you must go to the points of sale in the different Renfe stations from next January 15. To claim the deposit it is important that you have kept the QR or the subscription card during the entire period of validity because otherwise the refund will not be possible. To facilitate communication with customers, Renfe has set up a specific telephone line, 91 919 15 67, to report and resolve possible problems with returns.

Free subscriptions continue in 2023



These aids for public transport are maintained in 2023. Since last Thursday the 29th, Renfe users can purchase free passes for Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia to travel until April 30.

The free extension also includes the Avant services between Ourense and A Coruña and between Madrid and Salamanca that are provided on the conventional gauge network, and the new Murcia-Alicante services on the high-performance network. For the rest of the Avant rail services extend the 50% discount.

In addition, as of January 23, 2023, these subscriptions are extended to 13 new relationships: Madrid-Palencia, Madrid-Zamora, León-Valladolid, León-Palencia, Burgos-Madrid, Burgos-Valladolid, Ourense-Zamora, Palencia-Valladolid, Huesca-Zaragoza, León-Segovia, Segovia-Zamora, Palencia-Segovia, Medina del Campo High Speed-Zamora.