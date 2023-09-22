The young musicians of Yahritza and her essence, because they never believed that success would come so quickly to their lives. During a recent interview with the influencer Double G They opened up and told part of their past.

Mando Martínezthe oldest of the group, revealed that before fame, he he dedicated himself to cutting hairsince he has a license to do so and worked as a barber, very different from what his younger brothers did.

On the other hand, Jairus and Yahritzathe minors, They dedicated themselves one hundred percent to the studyalthough the same musician surprised by revealing that he does not like school, he has even stopped attending, claiming that he has ended a stage of it after recently graduating.

The members of Yahritza and their essence had a fairly normal life, although all that changed when success arrived and now they are one of the most recognized Mexican music bands in Mexico and the United States.

When asked if their fame has increased by achieving success, they have denied it, because they continue with their normal lives, since they have not changed their way of seeing things, despite the fact that they are already located everywhere and always They ask for photographs and greetings.

