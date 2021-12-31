A few days ago we told you how much the subscribers of Playstation plus this year in terms of games, and now it is time to know this same data but with Xbox Live Gold. Despite the existence of Xbox Game Pass, Gold continues to offer high value to users and here you will see why.

According to a recent analysis of the Vida Extra portal, it was concluded that this year, Xbox Live Gold gave away games with a total value of 1,200 dollars. The month that offered the games with the most value was April, giving away Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, Truck Racing Championship, Dark Void, and Hard Corps: Uprising. Combining the value of these three games at the time, they would be $ 146.72 dollars.

This year, Xbox Live Gold offered a total of 49 games to its users, and although many consider that the vast majority of them were not very good, the truth is that on average they have a rating of around 73% in Metacritic.

Editor’s note: Of course, Xbox Game Pass is currently one of the most important pillars of all Xbox and will play an important role in the future of the company, but this does not mean that we should put aside everything that Xbox Live Gold offers us.

Via: Extra Life