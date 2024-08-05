ORSaint Bolt He is remembered by those who witnessed the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where he won several gold medals, establishing himself as the most important sprinter in history.

According to the criteria of

With the arrival of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, many remember him, even miss him and wonder, what is Usain Bolt doing now?

First it is important to remember that the sprinter was born in Jamaica in 1986 in Sherwood Content, where he demonstrated Since he was a child, his athletic skills It was at the age of 15 that she first came to the attention of the junior world championships, and in 2002 she won four gold medals and began to break records.

Already at the 2009 World Championships he set new world records in the 100 and 200 metres, in which he did 9’58 seconds in 100 meters and 19’19 seconds in 200 meters.

At that time, the athlete said that he believed that reaching a time below 9’69 would be possible, as long as all the factors were in his favor.

“I think the crowd gave me extra energy. Today is a great moment in history, but you never know what will happen tomorrow,” Bolt said at the time.

However, like any good athlete, his retirement came in 2017 and since then many do not know what happened to him.

From that moment on, Bolt dedicated himself to several ventures such as his own brand of clothing and footwear, as well as eSports, according to ‘Mundo deportivo’.

He did not completely abandon sports, but instead tried his hand at something else that also caught his attention: football.

In 2018 he signed with the Australian football team ‘Central Coast Mariners’ where he played three games and scored two goals. Later, He became a player for the Norwegian team called Strømsgodset IFbut here he only played one match and decided to end his career as a footballer

According to the ‘Diario As’, currently Bolt has dedicated himself entirely to his familybut he is still involved in the world of marketing and does not hesitate to give recommendations and advice to athletes from his country who need to know something of what the most important sprinter in the world can give them.

In an interview with ‘El Economista’, when asked what he thinks he still needs to achieve to say that he has achieved everything, the Jamaican sprinter said: “My goal now is to be a great father, like mine who supported me in being the person I am. Raising my children is the next biggest phase. Make sure I do everything I can to help them succeed.”

LIGHT ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

Digital Scope Editorial

More news