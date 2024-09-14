The drivers, meanwhile, are struggling in disciplines such as “stop-and-go”, tram billiards and the requirement to park the long train in a prescribed spot with millimetre precision. This requires a lot of driving experience, and the teams only found out a few days ago which disciplines would be called up in the eleventh edition of this competition. This is the rule of the event, which was started by people from Dresden and is now supported by many transport companies in Europe. Since the drivers are competing on VGF trains, with which they were only able to practice for one day, they are assisted by driving instructors from Frankfurt.