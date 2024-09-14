Nach der ersten Zwischenrunde führen die Teams aus Brüssel und Budapest, aber noch ist bei der Straßenbahn-EM, die an diesem Samstag in Frankfurt ausgetragen wird, alles offen. So haben auch die Gastgeber der hiesigen Verkehrsgesellschaft VGF, die am Mittag auf Platz 10 liegen, noch Chancen auf bessere Plätze.
Beim Publikum kommt der ungewöhnliche Wettkampf, der jedes Jahr in einer anderen Stadt ausgetragen wird, sehr gut an: Der Willy-Brandt-Platz ist voller Menschen, die mitfiebern und jubeln. Viele junge Leute und Familien mit Kindern sind gekommen. Die 25 Mannschaften, unter anderem aus Wien, Prag, Mailand, Kiew, Paris, Berlin und Bratislava, sind mit kleinen Delegationen nach Frankfurt gekommen. So auch ein paar sichtlich trinkfeste Finnen, die kleine Nationalfähnchen schwingen. Viele Leute filmen das Geschehen.
The drivers, meanwhile, are struggling in disciplines such as “stop-and-go”, tram billiards and the requirement to park the long train in a prescribed spot with millimetre precision. This requires a lot of driving experience, and the teams only found out a few days ago which disciplines would be called up in the eleventh edition of this competition. This is the rule of the event, which was started by people from Dresden and is now supported by many transport companies in Europe. Since the drivers are competing on VGF trains, with which they were only able to practice for one day, they are assisted by driving instructors from Frankfurt.
Not behind the wheel, but often in front of the cameras is the Bahnbabo, Frankfurt’s most famous tram driver. He gives a series of interviews and autographs, in between he shares his life wisdom. This also amuses the English-speaking commentator, who covers the entire competition in a Live stream accompanied, more than 2000 people have switched it on.
The second round of competition begins at 2 p.m., the entire program lasts until 5 p.m., then the award ceremony, relay handover to the next host and a bit of cultural program are planned. For the participants, the day ends with a celebratory meal.
