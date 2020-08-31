You go on the bus, with you smartphone, reading this. You look around you. All the people around you do the same as you. Bend the spine to see the screen and play CandyCrush, read the news or simply chat with friends and enemies. Now calculate how many hours a day you can spend in that position. What is the problem? According to a recent study Published by the surgeon Kenneth K. Hansraj, with a 60 degree incline you exert a force of 27 kilos on your neck. A time bomb named after message collar (could be translated as guasap neck). A disease typical of the XXI century.

“I began to notice my posture when I saw many young people entering my office with neck and back pain,” the author, chief of cervical medicine at a New York hospital, explains in an email. His study collects the various degrees of head and neck tilt, “with an average weight of six kilos and the center of mass located 15 centimeters from the top of the head.” After hiring engineers to develop software, the calculations were made in newtons and then converted to weight measurements, more understandable to the general public.

Always speaking of adults, the figures range from 12 kilos at 15 degrees of incline to 27 kilos at 60 degrees, through 30 degrees / 18 kilos and 45 degrees / 22 kilos. “People spend an average of two to four hours a day with their heads bowed, reading and writing on their smartphones and devices ”, continues in the mail. “Cumulative, this is 700 to 1,400 hours a year with excessive stress on the cervical vertebrae.” He warns that “the loss of natural curvature increases the stress on the cervicals and can lead to premature wear, degeneration and possibly surgeries” and points out that, in the case of adolescents, this figure could rise to 5,000 hours.

Hansraj says that since it is impossible to avoid the technologies that cause these problems, an active effort should be made to look at the phone in a neutral posture and avoid spending hours and hours hunched over. Another possible measure would be to practice a neck exercise. He suggests starting by moving the vertebrae, flexing, extending, tilting and tilting the neck, and then using the hands to resist and push against them; or practice yoga posture ascending dog, a great way to strengthen the upper limbs, neck and shoulders.

Although the denunciation of this ailment of the XXI century is not new, Hasnraj has managed to make a good comparison, translating continued stress into weight measurements. Now you look around in the wagon again. Imagine people who are bending their spines with 27 kilos around their necks, an eight-year-old boy, a medium-sized dog. It does not seem healthy. You pick up the mobile and put it in front of your eyes. You have taken the first step.

