In 2017 There was a video that went viral on the Internet and ended up receiving millions of views and a large number of reactions, in this one, two trans girls They told one of their adventures and claimed to be 'losses', no one ever imagined that years later they would end up being one of the most prominent figures on social networks.

Is about Wendy Guevara and Paola Suárezwho shared an adventure through a video and accidentally named themselves 'Las Perdidas', becoming a sensation, then came Kimberly Irene, with whom they made an iconic trio. But now little remains of those appearances that stole everyone's attention, as they have changed considerably.

At the moment, Wendy, Paola and Kimberly They are still very loved on social networks and their fame continues to rise, but they bear little resemblance to those images that everyone remembers, since they have undergone a large number of cosmetic surgeries to achieve their dreams of looking more beautiful and feminine than ever.

Breast implants, liposuctions, gastric sleeves, rhinoplasties, bichectomies, cheekbones, chin implants, fat transfer to buttocks, facial treatments and more aesthetic procedures are part of the long list of methods that influencers have resorted to to look beautiful and yes they have achieved it.

Before and after photos of Wendy, Paola and Kimberly, 'Las Perdidas'

This is what Wendy, Paolita and Kimberly, 'The Lost Ones', were like before their transformation

