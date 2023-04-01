According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 17, the next version of Apple’s operating system for the iPhone, could pack more features than expected. Initially, it was believed that the update would be focused on fixing bugs from previous versions, while the company focused on the development of its virtual reality and augmented reality glasses. However, Apple has changed its plans and refocused on the iOS 17 update, adding features that we will “be grateful to have.” The upcoming release of iOS 17 will not only focus on fixing bugs from previous versions, but will also focus on including new features that users have been requesting. While none of these features have been revealed, it is possible that the new version will allow the use of two applications at the same time, such as the split screen or Split View available in iPadOS. More customization options and improvements to apps like Apple Music and Messages are also expected. Another highly anticipated feature is the ability to include interactive widgets on the home screen. Also, it is rumored that iOS 17 could allow app downloads in alternative stores to the App Store. iOS 16 already included some user-requested features, such as the option to include widgets on the lock screen and enable the battery percentage icon on the taskbar. The next version of Apple’s operating system, iOS 17, is not expected to be available until the following fall, as has been the case in the past. However, the company is expected to announce the new version during its annual developer conference, WWDC 2023, which will take place in May or June of that year. In addition to iOS 17, Apple could present the operating system for its augmented reality glasses, which is currently known as RealityOS or xrOS, during the conference. New versions of iPadOS 17 for iPads, watchOS 10 for Apple Watch, tvOS, and macOS 14 are also expected to be announced. However, the latest update might have less new than initially expected due to the focus on the operating system. of the Apple Glass. It is not yet known if Apple will focus solely on fixing bugs or will also add new features in the next update. Via: Macworld

The post This is what we can expect from iOS 17 first appeared on Atomix.

#expect #iOS #Atomix