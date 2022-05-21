After days of controversy, today, Saturday, he officially announced the French striker’s decision to extend his contract with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, the French first division football champion.

Press reports suggested the end of the 23-year-old’s career with the “Capital of Lights” team, and his move to Real Madrid.

“Mr. Florentino Perez, I inform you that I have decided to stay in Paris Saint-Germain,” Mbappe said, in the message he addressed today to the Real Madrid president.

“I would like to thank you for the opportunity you have given me to play for Real Madrid, a club that I have admired since my childhood,” he added.

He concluded his message by saying: “I hope you understand my decision. Good luck in the Champions League final.”