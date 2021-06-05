Scientists have reached the third deepest ocean trench on Earth for the first time, and found that plastic has succeeded in contaminating these depths. Last March, oceanographer Dr. Deo Florence Onda of the University of the Philippines Institute of Marine Sciences embarked on a trip to the bottom of the Philippine trench with Victor Veskovo, American explorer from Caladan Oceanic Subsea Technology.

According to the British “Independent”, Dr. Onda said: “If you look at the Philippine Trench, the first description of the trench was in the 1950s, then the most detailed description was in the 1970s.”

The two became the first to dive to the bottom of the Philippine Trench to about 35,000 feet below the surface, and were able to explore one of the world’s oldest sea floors for 12 hours.

Dr. Deo Florence Unde added that what they discovered at the bottom of the sea surprised them, he said: “There was one funny scene when we were exploring the area, there was a white substance floating around it, I was saying, Victor, this is a jellyfish, we went in there and got close, It was just plastic.”

In another context, businessman Richard Garriott, a 59-year-old American-British citizen, revealed that he will go to the depths of the Mariana Trench, which is the deepest point on Earth at a later time, making him the first person to go into space, as well as to the deepest Part of the ocean according to the seventh day.

The Mariana Trench is about 1,580 miles long, and reaches 6,825 miles below the ocean surface at its deepest point, which is known as the Challenger Deep.