Blizzard officially introduced Warcraft: Arclight Rumbleits new mobile strategy game that comes under a model free to play that will look familiar to you.

After many rumors, we finally have the first look at this commented title, which is inspired by the world of azeroth to bring players a peculiar game mode.

The developers classify it as a ‘tower offence’, where you will have to defend your tower while attacking the enemy by deploying units on the battlefield. We do not tell you more and we leave you the trailer below.

Warcraft: Arclight Rumble will allow you to collect more than 60 characters from azeroth and their playable families, for example the Alliance, the Horde, Beasts, Undead and even Blackrock, although these will look like miniature toys that you can use to protect yourself from rivals.

Unlike other similar games, in this title there will be a campaign with 70 missions that will test your strategic skills, and best of all, you can complete them with your friends.

Live miniature adventures. Image: Blizzard.

If that’s not enough, there will be dungeons that will present unique challenges and require mental agility as well as effective decision-making to complete.

There will also be group challenges like gangs, where your mission will be to defeat powerful bosses from world of warcraft.

Warcraft: Arclight Rumble does not forget the multiplayer

Building your hero deck wouldn’t be nearly as fun without testing it against other players, so there will be a PvP mode to measure yourself against the best.

The objective will be to knock down their tower before yours falls, so you can imagine how intense the games can get.

At the moment there is no exact release date for Warcraft: Arclight Rumblebut it is expected to arrive this year on devices iOS and Android in selected regions.

