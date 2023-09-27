In the vast universe of manga and anime, there is one name that resonates strongly throughout the years: dragon ball. This iconic series, created by Akira Toriyama, has managed to remain one of the most beloved and popular works, even decades after its debut. Its impact endures, winning over new generations of fans and cementing its status as a pillar of Japanese entertainment.

Among the emblematic characters who have earned a special place in the hearts of followers, stands out videl. This brave warrior has captivated fans with her determination and exceptional abilities. Her evolution throughout the series has resonated with many, making her an iconic figure in the world of dragon ball.

Currently, the trend of adapting mangas and animes to the format of live-action has generated a wave of expectations and speculation among fans of the series. The question of what the characters would look like in a real version has given rise to countless debates and theories.

videl, being one of the most loved and admired characters, naturally finds himself at the center of these conversations. Today, thanks to advances in technology such as artificial intelligence to generate images, we can get an intriguing glimpse of what this version of videl in the flesh. The images we share below offer a visual representation that is sure to spark fans’ imaginations and further spark excitement at the chance to see their favorite characters come to life in a whole new way.

The legacy of dragon ball endures, and the fascination with videl is just a testament to the depth and relevance of the characters created by Toriyama. While the universe of dragon ball continues to expand, the hope of seeing these heroes in action in the real world continues to be a source of excitement for fans of all ages.

Via: instagram