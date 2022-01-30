Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Residents of the Historic Center of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, suffer the consequences of the vandalism on the facades of their homes, despite supposedly being an area with greater surveillance for being in the vicinity of the municipal palace and being one of the areas most visited by local and foreign tourists.

On Mariano Escobedo Street you can see graffiti and posters that have been painted and placed without the municipal authority in matters of public safety doing anything about it.

On Ángel Flores street in the multicolored corridor, those who tried to put their “plaque” up to be recognized by the other graffiti artists who do not care about affecting facades in that important place visited by tourists have already made their own.

Read more: Motorcyclist is injured after being run over in Angostura, Sinaloa

On Aquiles Serdán street, on the corner of Constitución, an old construction that is already being remodeled is also a victim of vandals and they keep the entire façade scratched, giving a bad image to those who pass through that area very close to where Plazuela Machado is located.

Along Hermenegildo Galeana street, you can also see the “pints” made by young people In the heart of the city.

“Name, listen to those who scratch, I think you don’t have a family because I don’t think they don’t know that their children are out on the street causing damage to our facades, right now they haven’t scratched much, recently we painted to make the house look nice Christmas and New Year, but it was only a few days old and they came and scratched us, I don’t know why it’s all scratched up in the Center and there are no policemen who are watching both day and night, the truth is that it is very annoying to be suffering this situation”, commented a resident of Hermenegildo Galeana street.

Read more: Woman tries to beat the train in Jalisco and crashes a personnel transport truck

There is so much graffiti that can be seen in the various streets of the first square of the city that even the building that houses the facilities of the Alliance of Urban Trucks of Mazatlan located on General Francisco Serrano street, almost on the corner of Ángel Flores.