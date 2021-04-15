Avril Haynes, Director of US National Intelligence, said on Wednesday that the intelligence services do not know exactly when or how Covid-19 disease initially transmitted.

“The intelligence services do not know exactly where, when, or how the Covid-19 virus was transmitted in the beginning,” Haynes added to a Senate hearing.

It referred to two theories, one of which says that it arose from human contact with infected animals, and the second states that it resulted from an accident in a laboratory.

And at the end of March, the United States and its 13 allies, in a statement, expressed their “common concern” about the WHO report on the origin of COVID-19 and urged China to allow experts “full access” to all the data.

The US government said, “It is imperative that we express our common concern that the study of international experts on the origin of the SARS-Cove-2 virus has been significantly delayed and has not fully obtained the original data and samples.”

The statement added: “It is absolutely necessary that independent experts be allowed full access to all human, animal and environmental data, research and personnel that were involved in the early stages of the epidemic and the task in determining how the pandemic would emerge.”

Tedros confirmed, during a briefing to the member states of the World Health Organization about the published report on the origin of the virus, that although experts who conducted investigations in January and February in China about the origin of the virus concluded that the hypothesis of the virus’s leakage from a laboratory is the least likely, but “the matter is.” It requires a broader investigation, probably through new missions with specialized experts that I am willing to send. “