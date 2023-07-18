Since its launch just over two months ago, the video game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” continues to generate quite a buzz in the gaming community. The latest installment in the acclaimed series of Nintendo It has been praised for its captivating story, its impressive graphics, and the diversity of its characters. Fan favorites include Rijuwho has become a true icon of the game.

Riju, the fearless leader of the Gerudo, has won the hearts of players with her strong and determined personality. The unique design of her, which combines traditional elements with modern touches, has been widely praised for her originality and creativity. Her role in the game’s plot, as well as her connection to the protagonist, has generated great interest and affection from players.

In a trend that has gained strength in recent days, fans have turned to the artificial intelligence to see what it would look like Riju if it was a real person. These interpretations show Riju with human facial features and expressions, providing a unique perspective on their appearance.

Editor’s note: Whoever says they don’t have a crush on Ruji is because they haven’t played or Breath of the Wild.