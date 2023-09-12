Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, is scheduled for release in February 2024. Lewis Santer will play Tigger, and you can take a look at the images for yourself below. Despite being one of the most prominent characters in the source material, Tigger was not part of the Blood and Honey original. The reason, according to writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, was that tigger It was not in the public domain when the first film was being produced.

The filmmakers relied exclusively on AA Milne’s classic 1926 children’s book, in which tigger was not present. tigger is scheduled to enter the public domain in January 2024, just a month before the scheduled release of Blood and Honey 2 in February. So tigger is in, and as producer Scott Jeffrey tells us,

“Tigger is incredibly violent. He loves to torture his victims before killing them.” Jeffrey added that the sequel has “a considerably larger budget, so Rhys can really create a shocking, explosive, gore-filled movie. “I really think people will love what we are creating.”

The cast includes Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Simon Callow as Cavendish, Ryan Olivia as Winnie-The-Pooh and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Young Winnie-The-Pooh. The filmmakers claim that filming is ongoing and more friends will join Pooh in his frenzy. He Blood and Honey The original premiered earlier this year and attracted a lot of attention for its premise. We’ll see how the sequel does.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The first movie made me curious but I lost track of it and I don’t feel like I’ve missed anything. But now, they have my attention again.