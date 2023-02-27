Ajax fan Wesley attacked a keeper on the field in 2011, just like PSV fan Dylano: ‘He will have less trouble than me’

Many football fans who saw ‘PSV fan’ Dylano K. attack the keeper of Sevilla on the field on Thursday, had to think back to that moment in the ArenA more than eleven years ago. Then 19-year-old Wesley suddenly attacked AZ keeper Esteban. How did Wesley fare? “I think that the PSV boy will be less bothered by it than I am, because Ajax lost because of me.”