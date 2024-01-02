'Victorious'series created by Dan Schneider At the beginning of 2010, it was one of the most important series that aired on Nickelodeon screens. The series told us the story of Tori Vega, a 16-year-old girl who brings out her talent when she replaced her sister during a presentation, this made her go to Hollywood Arts in order to direct her career. Unfortunately, three years later, the fiction had to be canceled due to various scandals involving its protagonists.

Because of this, in the following note we will tell you what the main actors in the cast look like 11 years after the end of the series and what other projects they have participated in since then.

What does the cast of 'Victorious' look like today?

1. Victoria Justice

The American actress, who before being in 'Victorious' was in 'Zoey 101', was the protagonist of this story. The singer also participated in various projects after the end of the series, including series and films, such as 'Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List' (2015), 'Eye Candy' (2015), 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again' (2016), 'The Outcasts' (2017), 'Man with a Plan' (2017), 'Afterlife of a Party' (2021), 'A Perfect Pairing' (2022), etc

Victoria Justice was Tori Vega in 'Victorious'. Photo: composition LR/Nickelodeon/Instagram Victoria Justice See also David Galindo, from Cartagena, among the ten finalists of the 2022 Planeta Prize

2. Avan Jogia

Canadian actor Avan Jogia played Beck Oliver in 'Victorious'. Jogia, who is currently 31 years old, participated in various films after his appearance in the series, such as 'The Outcasts' (2017), 'Zombieland: Double Tap' (2021), 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City' ( 2021), 'Johnny & Clyde' (2023), among others. He was also part of the main cast of series such as 'Twisted' (2013), 'Tut' (2015), 'Now Apocalypse' (2019), 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (2023), and more.

Avan Jogia was Beck Oliver in 'Victorious'. Photo: LR composition/Nickelodeon/Instagram Avan Jogia

3. Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies played Jade West, a young woman who used to mistreat everyone at school, especially Tori and Cat, a character played by Ariana Grande, who is her friend in real life. After the cancellation of 'Victorious', Gillies participated in the series 'Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll' (2015), 'Dinasty' (2017), as well as the films 'Animal' (2014) and 'Vacation' (2015).

Elizabeth Gillies was Jade West in 'Victorious'. Photo: LR Composition/Nickelodeon/Instagram Elizabeth Gillies

4. Leon Thomas III

In 'Victorious', Leon Thomas played André Harris, best friend of the protagonist. Thomas' acting career is not very extensive, but his work stands out in series and films such as 'Satisfaction' (2014), 'Insecure' (2017), 'Bad Asses' (2014), 'Detroit' (2017) . However, he decided to focus on music, because, in addition to singing, he works as a producer and composer, which led him to work together with Ariana Grande, Wiz Khalifa, Drake, among others.

Leon Thomas III was André Harris in 'Victorious'. Photo: composition LR/Nickelodeon/Instagram Leon Thomas III See also What happens if you leave a charger plugged in when you're not charging anything

5. Matt Bennett

Matt Bennett played Robbie Shapiro on the Nickelodeon series, a talented, introverted young man who went everywhere with his puppet, Rex. The writer and singer, like Thomas, does not have an extensive acting career, which is limited to some appearances in series such as 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Shameless', 'Grey's Anatomy', etc. Currently, on his Instagram account, he shows himself in the new side of him as a DJ.

Matt Bennett was Robbie Shapiro in 'Victorious'. Photo: LR Composition/Nickelodeon/Instagram Matt Bennett

6. Ariana Grande

The famous singer became known for her role as Cat Valentine in both 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat'. After her outstanding work in both fictions, Grande also showed her talent in productions such as 'Scream Queens' (2015) and 'Do n't Look Up' (2021), as well as the two parts of the future film ' Wicked'. Regarding her career on stage, Ariana Grande has a total of 6 studio albums, among which 'Sweetener' (2018) and 'Thank U, Next' (2019) stand out, which topped the charts. several countries such as the United States, Australia and Europe.

Ariana Grande was Cat Valentine in 'Victorious'. Photo: composition LR/Nickelodeon /Instagram Ariana Grande See also Junior celebrated his victorious debut in the League

7. Daniella Monet

Daniella Monet played Trina Vega, Tori's older sister, in 'Victorious'. In addition to this role, the American actress with Chilean and Croatian roots gave life to Tootie in the film 'The Fairly OddParents', which starred Drake Bell. Likewise, she replaced Jennette McCurdy in the role of Bertha in 'Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred'. Currently, Ella Monet is not active in acting, since she decided to raise the two children she had with Andrew Gardner, to whom she has been married since 2022.