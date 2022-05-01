Mexico.- Children’s Day is celebrated in Mexico on April 30.a very special occasion in which everyone takes the opportunity to remember their childhood and those who did not want to let it go unnoticed were different artists, as Dana Paola, who went to his social networks to share a tender memory of his childhoodwhere he was seen disguised as a pumpkin and in another image of Tatiana.

But she was not the only famous one who shared photographs of her childhood, as many decided to remember their adventures when they were children and some of their best moments, so we show you what some figures from the middle of the show looked like when they were just a few shoots, causing great tenderness around her.

Andrea Legarreta

The beloved host of the Hoy program, Andrea Legarreta, shared through her social networks a collage of photographs where she included her husband Erik Rubín and their two daughters; Mia and Nina, when they were just children. The images that moved everyone were those of the parents, since they showed the tender face they had when they were children.

Danna Paola

The young singer and actress Danna Paola surprised everyone by revealing some photographs of her childhood. Although everyone remembers that talented little girl, because she entered the world of entertainment from a very young age, the unpublished images of her caused great tenderness and nostalgia.

In one of the photographs the artist appears posing dressed as a pumpkin and in the other the singer Tatiana. The images have turned the Internet upside down, as many of her fans have taken them up to share them on their social networks and send an emotional message to that little girl who managed to conquer millions of hearts and is still one of the figures of the most important music, not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America.

Charles Rivera

Surprisingly, the Mexican singer-songwriter Carlos Rivera shared a photograph of when he was just a child, next to his mother, whom he described as: “the sun of my dawn.” Despite the fact that he has preferred to keep his private life away from the spotlight, this time he was seen as never before and managed to soften all his followers.

Aislinn, José Eduardo and Vadhir, the Derbez brothers

The famous and talented Derbez brothers each shared a photograph from when they were just children. Aislinn, José Eduardo and Vadhir remembered their childhood causing great tenderness among their followers.

Photograph included in Aislinn Derbez’s video from when she was a child. Photo: Instagram

Eduin and Jhonny, the Caz brothers

Although they did not share a photo recently, this Children’s Day, Grupo Firme fans, especially those who follow the Caz brothers, made a photo of Jhonny and Eduin go viral when they were just children, moving everyone to see two of the most acclaimed figures of the moment within the world of music with just a few years of age.

Photo shared by Grupo Firme fans of Jhonny and Eduin Caz when they were children. Photo: Internet

