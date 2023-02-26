A little less than an hour after the march in favor of the National Electoral Institute (INE) of the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthat’s how he looks Plinth From Mexico City.

Tens of assistants who will participate in the social mobilizationArrive at capital zócalo.

This march aims to position itself against the plan B’ of the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich seeks to reform theINE.

The March was summoned in the Mexico Cityat 11:00 a.m. of this sunday february 26.



Morena accuses revenge of the INE for a million-dollar fine

