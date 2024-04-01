Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

After the local elections in Turkey, the AKP and its partner MHP announced consequences. In Germany, however, politicians from the SPD and Greens are relieved.

Ankara – After the election defeat ACP In the local elections in Turkey, the ruling party is drawing its first conclusions and wants to combat the economic problems more intensively. “Tackling inflation, both economic and social, is our top priority. We will achieve this through the consistent implementation of the program announced last year,” writes Deputy President Cevdet Yilmaz. There should be an improvement in the economy as early as the second half of the year. The AKP board will meet on Tuesday.

Erdogan's partner MHP falls from 7.31 percent to 4.99 percent

Among the losers of the local elections in the Türkiye The nationalist parties MHP (4.99 percent) and Iyi Parti (3.77 percent) also belong. In the 2019 local elections, the two parties received 7.31 percent and 7.45 percent of the nationwide vote, respectively. MHP leader Devlet Bahceli, who supports President Erdogan's government, wants to continue on this path. “President Erdogan is the head of state and we will support him until the end,” Bahceli wrote in a statement. He also sees the defeat as a message from the voters. “The MHP has taken this democratic message and rolled up its sleeves to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the election results,” writes Bahceli. However, the MHP leader rules out early elections.

Iyi party also loser in local elections in Türkiye

The nationalist opposition party Iyi Parti has also announced changes. After the poor results, party leader Meral Aksener announced in front of the cameras that she would take necessary steps. “We will convene our extraordinary congress and elections as soon as possible.” Aksener and her party were originally in a coalition with the CHP and other opposition parties, but later terminated cooperation with them.

However, things are different for the winner of the local elections. “The Turkey coalition won, Turkey won. “We will now start working like bees so that we do not disappoint a single one of our voters,” writes CHP leader Özgür Özel on X. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu (CHP), announced on have won.

After President Erdogan's defeat in the local elections, he announced consequences. © IMAGO/Shady Alassar

Erdogan lets soldiers vote in Kurdish cities

Despite massive difficulties, the pro-Kurdish DEM party still won 5.7 percent of the nationwide votes. However, thousands of soldiers were brought to Kurdish cities, especially in the southeast of the country, to cast their votes. There were repeated small riots in front of the polling stations on election day. In Uludere near Sirna, the people marched to the district election committee to protest against the electoral fraud,” the party also writes on X. Here the AKP won 47.53 percent of the votes.

The Dem Parti only got 45.75 percent. With approximately With 47,000 soldiers and other security forces, the AKP was able to prevent a Dem Parti victory in many places. Bundestag member Gökay Akbulut was in Siirt as an election observer and confirmed to our editorial team that thousands of civilian soldiers cast votes at polling stations in the region. “There can be no question of fair and democratic elections here,” she said on X on election day.

Politicians from the SPD and the Greens are relieved after the CHP election victory

In Germany, the local elections in Turkey were also a big topic. The AKP's defeat brought relief to many. “The opposition leader CHP relied on cohesion & won in the metropolises. The pro-Kurdish DEM remains strong in the southeast despite reprisals & forced administration. president Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges his defeat so far. A good day for Turkish democracy,” writes Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir on X.

The foreign policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Nils Schmidt, made a similar statement. “Congratulations to our social democratic friends who clearly won the local elections and thus became the leading opposition force. “Ekrem Imamoglu has firmly established himself as the leader of the democratic opposition thanks to his clear victory in #Istanbul,” writes the SPD politician on X. (erpe)