Meteorological winter has already begun. This period, which covers from December 1 to February 28is mainly characterized because these months have many similarities in terms of weather. However, the truth is that these days what is dominating in Spain is the spring atmosphere due to the presence of a warm air mass. Despite this, everything indicates that That will change starting this December long weekend.when a very cold air mass could arrive with snowfall and frost in some regions of Spain.

As detailed from Meteored, while this Tuesday and Wednesday the rains will dominate, Thursday and Friday will be days marked by stability. But on Saturday, however, The models suggest that a radical change will occur due to the entry of a colder air mass into Europe that will also end up affecting the Peninsula.

The northern regions will be the first to notice this drop in temperatures, a scenario that will be transferred to the rest of the Peninsula. Of course, it is still too early to talk about specific temperature figures. In the Galician territory, in addition, there will be rain and in the southeast, on the other hand, They will continue with records around 25 degrees throughout the day.

The forecasts indicate that it will be Sunday when the cold situation will already dominate the entire country. On the Day of the Immaculate Conception, the forecasts thus indicate that frost and snowfall will reach several areas. Furthermore, during this day it seems that it will continue to rain in Galicia, as well as in Asturias, Cantabria, Basque Country, Navarra and the Pyrenees. Likewise, they are expected in Castilla y León, La Rioja and in some parts of Aragón.

Snow of more than half a meter

As Meteored points out, it is still early to determine if this situation finally develops. If it occurs, it could start snowing during the early morning on Sunday and continue doing so throughout the day in much of the most mountainous areas.

In this way, snow is expected in the Cantabrian Mountains, in the north of the Iberian System, but mainly it is expected in the Pyrenees, where the elevation could drop to 500 meters and therefore, between 50 and 70 centimeters of snow could accumulate. In the rest of the northern peninsula it could snow from 700-800 meters, where 15 or 20 centimeters of snow are not ruled out.