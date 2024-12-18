This year’s Christmas holidays will be marked by low temperatures in much of the Peninsula, according to the forecast for next week from Meteored. Christmas Eve and Christmas will be characterized by stable weather, in which fog and frost will be the protagonists in inland areas.

It is expected that temperatures are lower than normal for this time of year in the Duero basin, the Tagus valley and the Guadiana plains. The communities that will feel the cold the most will be Castilla y León, La Rioja, Castilla la Mancha, Extremadura, Madrid, Aragón and part of Andalusia.

On the contrary, in areas of the Strait, the Pyrenees, the Cantabrian Mountains and the Ebro, thermometers are expected to exceed the average December temperatures by between one and three degrees. Both in the Balearic Islands and in the Canary Islands as well a slightly warmer environment is expected than normal.

As for precipitation, Meteored expects a drier than normal Christmasespecially in the northwest. It will only snow in mountainous areas of the northern peninsula, while in the eastern Cantabrian, upper Ebro, Navarra and the Pyrenees no rain is expected. In the rest of Spain, rainfall will be below normal for the time of year.

Despite the absence of precipitation, there are other phenomena that are likely to complicate the festivities. Regarding fogs could be locally persistent in the interior of the peninsula, which will cause an even colder thermal sensation in these areas.

Finally, Meteored warns that it will be a “white Christmas”, but not because of the snow, but due to night frosts. This phenomenon will be constant throughout next week in the interior and in mountainous areas.