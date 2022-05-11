“It is sad to see another journalist killed days after Secretary Anthony Blinken emphasized the importance of media freedom,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

He added, “We are saddened and strongly condemn the killing of the American journalist Sherine Abu Akleh.”

And he added, “We demand a thorough investigation into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh,” expressing the State Department’s welcome to the Israeli Defense Ministry’s announcement of its intention to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Price added, “The most important thing for us is that those responsible for the killing of journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh be held accountable, and we will wait for the investigation before judging what happened.”

Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot dead on Wednesday morning while covering clashes in the Jenin sector in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the journalist was shot dead by the Israeli army during these clashes, while the Israeli army spokesman, Avichai Adraee, said: “Initial estimates indicate, contrary to what is published in the Arab media, that Shirin Abu Aqleh was killed on Wednesday morning as a result of Palestinian gunmen’s fire in Jenin camp during her coverage. Newsletter”.