In any case, you are sure that the design department employees at Tesla have at some point received complaints from their family members that they were never home with dinner. There is not much overtime involved, because the Model S has had the same design for ten years and the Model Y is a Model 3 that someone has put a bicycle pump on. What the updated Tesla Model Y will look like can therefore come as no surprise.

There is currently no news from Tesla about a facelift for the Tesla Model Y, but we think the renderings of LaMianDesign come close. The digital designer took the lighting from the recently updated Model 3 and stuck them on the Model Y. In fact, exactly what Tesla designers did with the first Model Y.

How it looks? Well, not too bad. The rear is – just like the Model 3 – more or less the same, but the front now lacks a bit of its own identity. While the current Model Y is unmistakably Tesla, this updated version could just as well be from another brand. Maybe the real designers have to miss dinner after all.

The updated Tesla Model Y is called Juniper

The rejuvenation treatment of the Tesla Model 3 was hidden under the project name ‘Highland’. The facelift of the Tesla Model Y would be called ‘Juniper’. Various sources report that the updated SUV would go into production in October 2024, about a year after the Model 3. Expect interior ambient lighting, ventilation seats and better use of materials, just like with the sedan.