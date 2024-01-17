Dino Crisis is one of the most beloved series on the original PlayStation, and they made it clear that the survival horror formula we saw with Resident Evil could be extended to other terrors. However, it seems that Capcom has forgotten about this property, which has caused fans to take on the task of creating their own continuations. This is the case of instinctby Hashbane Interactive, which has attracted a lot of attention for its hyper-realistic visual style.

It was revealed a long time ago instinct as a spiritual successor to Dino Crisis, only instead of being a survival horror, it's a first-person action game. Despite this notable distinction, many were captivated by the visual style, which makes use of Unreal Engine 5. Now, after months of waiting, we finally have a look at the gameplay of this installment.

The video that Hashbane Interactive shared with us shows us an alpha version of the game, which shows great potential. Here, players are taken to the Yucatan Peninsula, where dinosaurs are still alive, and pose a great risk to humanity. Thus we take on the role of Isabel, an adventurous environmentalist with a mysterious connection to the Rift, who is dragged into this strange new world.

Fortunately, this is just a look at this game, since the developers have assured that in the coming days we will have a new preview focused on combat. Unfortunately, at the moment we do not know when this title will be available, and outside of PC, there are no more confirmed platforms. On related topics, Dino Crisis could reach Exoprimal. Likewise, it seems that a remake of Dino Crisis could already be in development.

Editor's Note:

Without a doubt, this title looks very interesting. It's a real shame that Dino Crisis doesn't have some kind of presence today. Considering the fantastic work he did with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, It would be interesting to see Dino Crisis with a new game in this style.

Via: Hashbane Interactive