The death of The Gilbertone continues to cause a stir on social networks, since now it has been revealed what the grave from the 88-year-old youtuber culichi who made content for ten years with Pavel Moreno Member of Los Alegres del Barranco who took care of his health throughout that time, establishing a very close friendship.

The video appears on TikTok where La Gilbertona was buried in the ejido of The Scholarships where family, friends and fans said goodbye to the youtuber who made them smile when he broadcast along with Pavel Moreno on his YouTube channel, but now he rests alongside his brother Güicho, another very popular character who was cared for by the YouTuber for many years.

In the video which circulates on the networks you can see the grave of The Gilbertone with fresh cement in addition to all the wreaths that were taken to the funeral home where he was watched, as if that were not enough you can see some roses in the ground, because when he was buried most of the mourners released them as a sign of their last goodbye.

“The curtain closed, my Gilbertona, thank you so much for the many laughs you gave us,” “She asked me why they left the grave like that, someone could fall there, they didn't cover it as it should be,” “I hope they fix her grave later, thank you my gilbertona for giving us so many smiles. Dcep”, “Someone tell me why they left the tomb like this please?? I had not seen them leave a tomb like this!”, they write on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Gilbertona always spoke of death as something very natural, making it clear that she was not afraid of it, because in her epic videos she always mentioned how she would like to be fired from this world, so Pavel Moreno made sure that she was better way like a celebrity.

