On the occasion of birth of Don Vicente Fernandezhis widow María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, known as Doña Cuquita, led an emotional celebration at Rancho Los Tres Potrillos, located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, in the area where the tomb of her husband for almost six decades, “El Rey” of Mexican music, is located. “Grateful to be able to celebrate Vicente and proud of what he did in music and that he continues to be so remembered and loved,” said the matriarch of the dynasty, prior to the mass in memory of “The Charro of Huentitan”.

On what would have been his 83rd birthday, a video was shared on social networks to show What does the tomb of Vicente Fernández look like today?considered one of the great idols of traditional Mexican music.

The place where the remains of Don Vicente Fernández rest, is adorned with a rug of figures such as the cross and his initials, made of corn, sunflower, wheat and bean seeds, as well as cobs and pencil shavings. According to the Sipse portal, the decoration has an ephemeral art technique, an initiative of the Department of Culture of Ixtlahuacá de los Membrillos.

In the background are many white flowers and a photograph of the Patriarch of the Fernández Dynasty, wearing one of his charro suits. The ceiling of the chapel is adorned with many papers of various colors. “Heaven is celebrating,” was written in the publication on the singer’s social networks.

Alejandro Fernández, “El Potrillo”, could not be at the celebration for the birth of his father, since he had a presentation. On his social networks, he shared some beautiful words in memory of his parent.

“Oh, boss. Today has been a day of many memories and more because of that ‘Mexican in Mexico’. What an honor it will be to follow your footsteps to the center of that arena. I was remembering that day when you entered my dressing room by surprise, before a show in our Guadalajara, and you made everything else disappear. It seems like all of life was yesterday, we miss you and love you more than ever. Happy birthday, old pimp. Your mijo”.

How and where did Vicente Fernández die?

In August 2021, Vicente Fernández Gómez suffered a fall from his height at their home at Rancho Los Tres Potrillos. He was transferred to Country 2000 Hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he was underwent surgery for a cervical injury. Later, after some medical studies, diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. This syndrome and the accident she had deteriorated her health.

The interpreter of songs like “Acá entre nos”, “Volver, volver”, “Hermoso darling”, “Estos celos” and many more, remained hospitalized for four months; died at the age of 81, on December 12, 2021, as a result of multiple organ failure caused by Guillain-Barré Syndrome. After a funeral attended by his closest family and friends, a massive tribute was held at the VFG arena. Fulfilling his will, he was buried at his Rancho Los Tres Potrillos.