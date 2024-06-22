We live in a very special time, known and celebrated since the dawn of time, explained by astronomers and sung by poets, a source of inspiration and delirium, joy and confusion, repeated every year with astronomical stubbornness since 4.5 billion years before our species will look out into the world. And that’s about a third of the age of the universe, so no jokes. It’s the summer solstice, friend. Yesterday, Friday, was the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, that small patch of the cosmos from which I write to you. And do you know what the summer solstice has to do with life on Earth? Call it clickbait and keep reading.

What we now call St. John’s bonfires or focus nit It was a pagan solstice festival thousands of years before Saint John baptized Christ. Christianity, like other religions and traditions, has done nothing more than register the astronomical festivals of prehistory to gain an advantageous point. Christmas and the winter solstice are another classic example. The merit of these indicated dates corresponds to the radiant Sun and the inclination of the Earth with respect to it. These days the sun’s rays hit us directly in the northern hemisphere, especially in the Tropic of Cancer. Some of the oldest celebrations come from Sweden and Finland, which is very understandable in latitudes where sunlight is almost always oblique and weak. For ancient Nordic farmers, the summer solstice must have been a true blessing.

But the tradition is much broader than that. Since the origins of the Neolithic, about 10,000 years ago, humans built monuments aligned with the rising sun of the solstice in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. There is a whole discipline called archaeoastronomy that deals with these investigations. Stonehenge, the megalithic structure in Wiltshire, England, is a well-known case, built about 5,000 years ago and increasingly revered by visitors.

The celebration of the solstice, as we have just learned, is much older even in the plant world. Millions of beech trees in latitudes as northern as the Swedish and as southern as the Mediterranean are generating these days all the seeds they will produce in the year. Only in a few days around the solstice. Other trees show such synchronization, but beech trees are spectacular for their astonishing north-south and east-west coordination of the European subcontinent. No chemical signal or plant hormone can travel that distance in just a few days. How do they do it then?

They use a “heavenly exit pistol,” as Polish ecologists who have investigated the phenomenon for 60 years say with some scorn. Beeches do not communicate with each other to synchronize. Simply, They are guided by the summer solsticeaccording to scientists published in Nature Plants. The evidence is indirect, based on the precise observation of many trees one solstice after another. The correlation of seed generation with the longest day is very eloquent. Now we have to get into the molecular guts of beech trees—the genes that respond to the length of the day, the cellular systems they build—to understand the phenomenon in depth and regulate it if necessary. Forest conservation is not always about sitting back and observing them. Sometimes you have to act, as we just saw with the Iberian lynx.

Life has evolved on a planet subjected to the same rhythms of night and day, winter and summer and other longer periods for 4,000 million years. These rhythms are intimately integrated into our deepest nature. Remember that as you jump over the St. John’s Bonfire.

