Ann-Kathrin Petersen, Blackrock: Rediscovering Japan

Dhe year 2024 will be the year of the interest rate turnaround in Europe and the USA. However, we do not expect a return to the world as we knew it. The scope for lowering interest rates remains limited by historical standards. Persistent supply bottlenecks, for example in the context of the shrinking working population or geopolitical fragmentation, and the associated cost pressure continue to force central banks to take a tightly aligned course. More fluctuations on the markets are to be expected.



Ann-Kathrin Petersen, Blackrock

A greater spread of returns and more market fluctuations create room to select exciting regions or sectors. Thanks to a noticeably more shareholder-friendly approach from Japanese companies, we have a constructive view of Japan in the short term. At the sector level, we see opportunities in healthcare, industrials and European banks.